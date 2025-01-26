Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKFree Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOKFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

