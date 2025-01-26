Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

