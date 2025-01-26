Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.01. 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Exchange Income Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

