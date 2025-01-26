Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 8,426 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 30.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JFrog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $73,417,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 57.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.68 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,178,642.92. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $567,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,957,454 shares in the company, valued at $158,291,506.22. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,054. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

