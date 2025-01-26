Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,911,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $479.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average is $450.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.84 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

