Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.
Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Free Report).
