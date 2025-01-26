Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,456 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,940,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.32. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.