Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,679 shares of company stock valued at $92,155,421. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.02, a PEG ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

