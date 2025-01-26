Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,667 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after buying an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of O opened at $54.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

