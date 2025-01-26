Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

