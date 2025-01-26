Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after purchasing an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

