Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDHY. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

