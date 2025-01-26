Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,756 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $640.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

