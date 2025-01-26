Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
