First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

