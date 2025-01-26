First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 155,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.05 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

