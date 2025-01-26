First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,791,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.