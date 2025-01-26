First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,556 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

