First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and traded as high as $35.25. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

First Farmers and Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

