First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,111,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

