First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lowered by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 5.5% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $31,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

