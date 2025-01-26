FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $50,192,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $18,368,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 174.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 163.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

