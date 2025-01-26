Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 257,092 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 259.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,092 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $35,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

