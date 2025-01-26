Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 33,742 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

