Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QGRO. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.