Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 163,241 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 422,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CDX opened at $22.32 on Friday. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

About Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

