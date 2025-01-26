Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 213.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,494 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

