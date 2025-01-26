Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

