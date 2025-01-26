Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RTX by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 441,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

