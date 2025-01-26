Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

