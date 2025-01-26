Flagship Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 525.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

