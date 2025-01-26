Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases 11,347 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

