Flagship Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

