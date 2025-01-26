Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,172.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 589,771 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,601,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,712 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 9,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,910,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IOO opened at $103.82 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.