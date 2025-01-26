Fort Henry Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Henry Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.