Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.85. Fortescue shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Fortescue Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.
Fortescue Company Profile
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
