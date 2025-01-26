Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 32902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
