FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Position Trimmed by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127,815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $447,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

About FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

