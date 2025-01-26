Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXLC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.26%. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

