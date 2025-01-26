Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

TSN stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

