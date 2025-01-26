Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,369 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after purchasing an additional 403,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $523,024,000 after buying an additional 130,822 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

