Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,930 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

