Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Geron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Geron

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GERN stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.