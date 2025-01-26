Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,420,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,628,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEVO. UBS Group increased their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $444.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,859.10. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gevo by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

