Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -311.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.7%.

LAND opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

