Global Net Lease Appoints Ori Kravel as Chief Operating Officer

Global Net Lease, Inc., a Maryland-based real estate investment trust, announced the appointment of Ori Kravel as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 23, 2025. Kravel, who has been with the company since its internalization in September 2023 and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, brings with him 14 years of experience in debt and equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions.

In his previous role, Kravel played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s business strategy, overseeing capital markets, and executing strategic transactions. He has a strong track record, having been involved in over $12 billion in capital markets transactions and more than $25 billion in mergers and acquisitions. Kravel holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Real Estate, and Urban Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Alongside his appointment, Global Net Lease entered into an Employment Agreement with Kravel on January 23, 2025. As per the agreement, Kravel is entitled to a base salary of $415,000 per year, with potential upward adjustments based on annual performance reviews. Additionally, he will be eligible for a performance-based annual cash bonus and equity-based awards under the company’s long-term incentive compensation plans.

In the event of certain terminations, including death, disability, or a change in control, Kravel stands to receive severance pay and benefits, in addition to payment of accrued but unpaid annual base salary and other entitlements. The Employment Agreement also includes provisions related to non-competition, non-solicitation, and confidentiality.

Notably, there are no existing arrangements or understandings between Kravel and any other persons in relation to his appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Furthermore, there are no familial relationships between Kravel and the company’s executive officers or directors, nor are there any transactions between Kravel and the company mandating disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The detailed terms of the Employment Agreement can be found in Exhibit 10.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Global Net Lease. This summary serves to provide an overview of the agreement, and further information can be referenced directly therein.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

