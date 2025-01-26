Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,249 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

