Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

