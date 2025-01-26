Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 265.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,293,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

