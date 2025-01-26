Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Stake Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 81,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

