Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,346 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after acquiring an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
NYSE KOF opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.38.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
