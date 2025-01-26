Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,346 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after acquiring an additional 378,325 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KOF. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.